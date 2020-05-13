Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce the Netflix films "Your Place or Mine" and "The Cactus." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon will star in two romantic comedy films for Netflix.

The streaming service announced Tuesday on Twitter that Witherspoon, 44, will star in and produce the new movies Your Place or Mine and The Cactus.

Your Place or Mine marks the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Aline Brosh (The Devil Wears Prada). The Cactus is based on Sarah Haywood's novel of the same name.

"Not just one... but two Reeses. We're excited to announce that @ReeseW will produce & star in *two* new Netflix rom-coms," the post reads.

Deadline said Witherspoon will produce the films through her Hello Sunshine banner. She will co-produce Your Place or Mine with Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan and The Cactus with Lauren Neustadter.

Your Place or Mine centers on two long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when Witherspoon's character decides to pursue a longtime dream and her friend volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

"I'm the hugest Reese Witherspoon fan on earth, not just of her immense talents as an actor but also her producing skills," Brosh McKenna said. "I couldn't be more excited to direct this movie for Netflix, working alongside Aggregate and Hello Sunshine."

The Cactus follows a woman who unexpectedly becomes pregnant at 45. The experience causes her to rethink her structured life and embark on an unconventional journey toward love and family.

Witherspoon recently starred in and produced the HBO series Big Little Lies, the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and a Hulu adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere.