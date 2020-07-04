President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer/songwriter Bob Dylan at the White House in 2012. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Lil Baby's "My Turn" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a third, straight week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby's My Turn is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways, followed by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Artist 2.0 at No. 3, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 4 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lady Gaga's Chromatica at No. 6, Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 7, Teyana Taylor's The Album at No. 8, Lil Uzi Avert's Eternal Atake at No. 9 and Polo G's The Goat at No. 10.