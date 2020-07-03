Jerry O'Connell arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dawnn Lewis attends the premiere of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" in Los Angeles in 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jack Quaid's new animated show, "Star Trek: Below Decks," is set to premiere on Aug. 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The adult, animated "Star Trek" series, "Below Decks," is set to debut on CBS All Access on Aug. 6.

The 10-episode show's voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

Advertisement

The workplace comedy "focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380," a press release said.

"Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies," the synopsis added.

The streaming service is also home to Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery.

CBS All Access' sister platform, Nickelodeon, is also working on a computer-animated Star Trek series for children.