Christina Ricci arrives at the Ninth Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City in 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Christina Ricci arrives at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Christina Ricci is divorcing her husband of nearly seven years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Addams Family and Lizzie Borden Chronicles actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from producer James Heerdegen, her husband of nearly seven years.

Ricci cited in court papers "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

She also requested sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Freddie.

The documents were filed in Los Angeles Thursday.

Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen after police were called to their home for an alleged domestic battery incident on June 25.

Heerdegen was not arrested.

Ricci and Heerdegen had been a couple since 2011.