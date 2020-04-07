April 7 (UPI) -- Jewel has released a new song titled "Grateful" that will appear on her upcoming 12th studio album.

The singer released the track on Tuesday on YouTube and on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

"The sun's gonna shine in this heart of mine/ The sun's gonna shine in this heart of mine/ The sun is going to shine, it's true," Jewel sings during the song's chorus.

"Once this crisis hit, I really felt like this was the song I needed to share with people," Jewel said to People magazine about releasing "Grateful" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wasn't going to be releasing anything yet. I had zero plan, I'm just mixing the record. But these are the times I feel like my music's built for. I'm built to help create connection and I want to help give these tools to people," she continued.

Jewel last released the album Picking Up the Pieces in 2015. The project contained the single "My Father's Daughter."