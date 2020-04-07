April 7 (UPI) -- Luke Combs shares stories from fans in his new music video.

The 30-year-old country music singer released a video Monday for the song "Does to Me" featuring Eric Church.

Combs encouraged fans to submit meaningful moments from their life via social media and then featured the posts in the video.

"When we started getting things ready for the 'Does to Me' music video, I knew I wanted my fans to be involved, so I had them share things that might not mean a lot to others, but it did to them," Combs explains in a tweet in the video.

Combs recalled the moment he gave a speech at a friend's wedding in his own Instagram post Monday.

"I was the first man standing next to my best friend the day the love of his life said 'I do' to him," he wrote. "I was a couple beers deep but I still remembered that speech."

"Does to Me" is the third single from Combs' second studio album, What You See is What You Get, released in November. The album also features the singles "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Even Though I'm Leaving."

Combs performed his song "Beautiful Crazy" Sunday during ACM Presents: Our Country, a CBS special meant to uplift and entertain people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Combs postponed shows on his What You See is What You get tour last week due to concerns about COVID-19. The rescheduled shows will take place in the fall, along with a number of previously announced dates.