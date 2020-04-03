April 3 (UPI) -- Old Dominion is back with a new music video.

The country music group, consisting of Matthew Ramsey, Trever Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi, released a video Thursday for the song "Some People Do."

Old Dominion said in a press release that the video is inspired by Jason Schneidman, a celebrity hairstylist and the founder of the Jason Schneidman's Men's Groomer Foundation, who was previously homeless and struggled with a drug addiction.

The video shows Old Dominion accompany Schneidman as he provides haircuts for homeless people in Los Angeles. The video features side-by-side before-and-after footage.

"The visuals, directed by Mason Allen, show the effect that if we all do a little, we can help out a lot," the release says.

Old Dominion voiced gratitude to Schneidman in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Everything about our friend Jason's life and mission is what this song is all about. We're grateful to him for telling his story and helping us capture the spirit of the song. We hope it helps lift you up a bit," the band wrote.

"Some People Do" is the latest single from Old Dominion's third, self-titled album, released in October. The album also features the singles "Make It Sweet" and "One Man Band."

Old Dominion canceled European shows in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The band was to begin the U.S. leg of its We Are Old Dominion tour with Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch in May.

Old Dominion will perform from home Sunday during the ACM Presents: Our Country music special on CBS. Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also slated to perform.