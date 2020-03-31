March 31 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is sharing an official schedule for its EP Look.

The K-pop stars posted a schedule of events Tuesday on Twitter for the forthcoming EP, slated for release April 13.

Apink will start by sharing teaser photos Thursday and Friday. The group will release a tracklist and open pre-orders April 6.

More image teasers and motion teasers will follow April 7, 8 and 9. Apink will share a highlight medley featuring clips of the EP's songs April 10.

Apink will release a teaser for its new music video April 12. The group will share a teaser for the performance version of the music video April 13, hours prior to the EP and official music video's release.

Look is Apink's first EP since Percent, released in January 2019. The group is known for the singles "My My," "NoNoNo," "Remember" and "Only One."

Apink made its debut in 2011. The group consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. Oh released her debut solo EP, Oh!, in August.