March 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Suho is giving a glimpse of his first solo music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, shared a preview Friday of his video for the single "Let's Love."

The teaser shows Suho sitting a chair and looking melancholy in a room that has been damaged and destroyed.

"Let's Love" is the lead single from Suho's forthcoming debut solo EP, Self-Portrait. Suho will release the EP and the full "Let's Love" music video Monday.

Suho shared a promo photo for Self-Portrait Friday on the EXO official Twitter account.

Suho and EXO released their seventh studio album, Obsession, in November. The album features the a single of the same name.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Baekhyun confirmed this month that he is recording new solo music, while Lay appears on Steve Aoki's new song "Love You More."