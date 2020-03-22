Donald Glover attends the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Donald Glover attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Donald Glover officially released his new album "3.15.20" on digital platforms Sunday, a week after briefly previewing it online. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Donald Glover -- who performs as a rapper under the name Childish Gambino -- has released his new album 3.15.20 on all major digital platforms.

The artist temporarily previewed it as an untitled collection of 12 tracks for fans last weekend by streaming it for free on a continuous loop on the website DonaldGloverPresents.

The unexpected album was removed 12 hours after it was posted.

Variety said it was officially made available for download early Sunday via streaming services, but can also be listened to for free on DonaldGloverPresents.com again.

It can be heard on YouTube, too.

The record includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Khadja Bonet.