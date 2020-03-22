Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant with her third child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles has announced she is pregnant with a third child.

She shared the news after she and her 4-year-old daughter were struck by a car on a New York City street in March 2018.

Miles, who is married to Jonathan Blumenstein, was seven months pregnant at the time of the collision. Her unborn baby and her daughter died because of the incident.

The driver later took her own life.

"We'd like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring! Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years.... and now rejoice with us in this new life," the 37-year-old actress tweeted Saturday. "We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow."

Miles' credits include Avenue Q and The King and I. She also played a recurring role on the TV show The Americans.