Trevor Noah arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Trevor Noah arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City in 2018. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Trevor Noah will host a version of "The Daily Show" from his home, starting Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah will begin airing weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT, starting Monday.

"Following the recent production shutdown of all late-night shows amid an escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Trevor and his team are successfully producing and distributing a version of Comedy Central's late-night franchise remotely," a press release from the network said.

"During this time, Trevor and all of his producers, writers, editors and directors are doing their part to flatten the curve by working from home."

The show will also be available on the series' social media channels.

Noah has hosted The Daily Show since Jon Stewart left in 2015.

As other variety programs shut down, hosts such as Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon have been sharing online celebrity interviews and comedic/musical segments they conduct from their homes via video chat.