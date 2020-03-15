SZA arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Donald Glover unexpectedly released a new 12-track album online Sunday.

The untitled record includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and SZA, Variety said.

Rolling Stone said it is playing on a loop for free on the dedicated website www.DonaldGloverPresents.com

It is not available for purchase yet on other platforms.

The music was released as many live events were canceled and cultural institutions closed their doors in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Glover's last album was 2016's Awaken, My Love! -- which he recorded under the name Childish Gambino.

He is also known for his acting work in the TV shows Atlanta and Community, as well as the films Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Lion King.