March 3 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato will release a new song this week.

The 27-year-old singer and actress shared a release date, Friday, and promo art for her single "I Love Me" on Monday.

"Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday," she wrote on Instagram.

The promo art features a blurry photo of Lovato on a city street. The song's title appears in the corner, with a heart substituted for "love."

Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, and stepdad, Eddie De La Garza, were among those to voice their excitement in the comments.

"The world's not ready for this song..." Dianna De La Garza wrote, adding three hearts.

"Glad you spilled the beans cause I couldn't keep it secret any longer!!! Ha," Eddie De La Garza said.

"I Love Me" is a followup to Lovato's song "Anyone," released in January. "Anyone" was Lovato's first new single since "Sober," released in June 2018, and the first since her 2018 overdose and hospitalization.

Lovato had used the hashtag #ILoveMe while sharing a makeup-free selfie last week. She promoted self-love in the caption, telling fans she accepts herself for who she is.

"Haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it's important to show myself underneath it all," Lovato said. "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of my booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. #ILoveMe."

In February, Lovato wrote an encouraging message on Instagram to fans who are struggling. She shared her renewed struggle with an eating disorder during an interview with Ashley Graham earlier in the month.