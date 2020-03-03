March 3 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jimmie Allen is celebrating a new No. 1 song and the birth of his second child.

The 33-year-old recording artist announced the birth of his daughter, Naomi Bettie, in an Instagram post Monday, the same day his song "Make Me Want To" topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Allen also has a son, Aadyn, 5, from a previous relationship. Allen and his fiancée, Alexis Gale, welcomed their baby girl Sunday.

"Yesterday March 1st. We welcomed our daughter Naomi Bettie Allen in the world. Thanks everyone for the messages," Allen captioned a photo with Gale and baby Naomi.

Allen also posted a picture of himself cradling his newborn daughter.

"She about to be at @waltdisneyworld all the time and she don't even know," he wrote.

Fellow recording artists Kane Brown, Noah Cyrus and Nelly, and former Today host Kathie Lee Gifford were among those to congratulate Allen and Gale in the comments.

"Congrats bro!!!!" Brown wrote.

"SO THRILLED FOR YOU MY DARLING FRIENDS!!" Gifford said.

Allen shared a post earlier in the day that celebrated "Make Me Want To" reaching No. 1. The song appears on his debut studio album, Mercury Lane, released in 2018.

"When I wrote this song with @jennifer_denmark @paul_sikes July 2017 something felt special. Today we celebrate this song reaching #1 on Country Radio. Thanks to country radio, my radio team, label, management, band, agency and everyone else for fighting for this song," Allen wrote.

Allen is also known for the singles "Best Shot" and "This is Us" featuring Noah Cyrus.