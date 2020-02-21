Demi Lovato performs at the March for Our Lives rally in 2018. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Demi Lovato shared an uplifting message after discussing her battle with an eating disorder and substance abuse issues. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato has an encouraging message for fans who are struggling.

The 27-year-old singer and actress shared an uplifting message Thursday on Instagram Stories after discussing her battle with an eating disorder and substance abuse issues in an interview with the Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast this week.

"Woke up feeling not super confident even tho my PDB episode just came out," Lovato wrote. "Let this be a reminder to anyone struggling out there - this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you can't give up."

Lovato credited her faith, fans, friends and family with helping her get through challenging times.

"I deal with [expletive] on the daily but I know I'm gonna be okay with God on my side," she said. "Also you guys, my friends and family are pretty helpful too."

Lovato appeared on Tuesday's episode of Pretty Big Deal, where she discussed her eating issues and how they played a role in her 2018 relapse and drug overdose.

"I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting," the star said. "I thought the past few years were recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it."

"I just realized that maybe my symptoms weren't as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue," she added.

Lovato explained how she thought she was helping her recovery from an eating disorder and addiction issues by throwing herself into workouts.

"I honestly think that's what led to everything happening over the past year, was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't and then living this lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn't," she said.

Lovato was hospitalized for an overdose in July 2018. She performed for the first time since the incident at the Grammys in January, and sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV this month.

Lovato will host the talk show Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato for the streaming service Quibi, which launches in April.