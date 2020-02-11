View this post on Instagram

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Latin music star Alejandro Fernandez has announced a new North American tour in support of his upcoming album, Hencho En Mexico.

The Hencho En Mexico world tour will be coming to North America starting on May 22 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Fernandez will also begin performing in various parts of Spain, London and France starting in November.

Hencho En Mexico, which will include the songs "Caballero" and "Te Olvide," will be released on Friday.

Tickets also go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Every North American ticket purchased will include one physical CD copy of the new album.

Here is the full list of North American dates for Alejandro Fernandez's Hencho En Mexico tour

May 22 -- Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

May 23 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

May 24 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Fabulous Forum

May 30 -- San Diego, Calif., at Viejas Arena

May 31 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona federal Theatre

June 5 -- Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena

June 6 -- Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

June 7 -- Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena

June 12 -- Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 14 -- Chicago, Ill., at Allstate Arena

June 16 -- Toronto, Canada, Meridian Hall

June 19 -- Fairfax, Va., at EagleBank Arena

June 20 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

June 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

June 26 -- Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena

June 28 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Infinite Energy Center

Sept. 11 -- Temecula, Calif., at Pechanga Resort & Casino

Sept. 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sept. 19 -- El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center

Sept. 20 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center