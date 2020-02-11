Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Latin music star Alejandro Fernandez has announced a new North American tour in support of his upcoming album, Hencho En Mexico.
The Hencho En Mexico world tour will be coming to North America starting on May 22 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.
Fernandez will also begin performing in various parts of Spain, London and France starting in November.
Hencho En Mexico, which will include the songs "Caballero" and "Te Olvide," will be released on Friday.
Tickets also go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Every North American ticket purchased will include one physical CD copy of the new album.
Here is the full list of North American dates for Alejandro Fernandez's Hencho En Mexico tour
May 22 -- Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
May 23 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
May 24 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Fabulous Forum
May 30 -- San Diego, Calif., at Viejas Arena
May 31 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona federal Theatre
June 5 -- Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena
June 6 -- Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
June 7 -- Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena
June 12 -- Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 14 -- Chicago, Ill., at Allstate Arena
June 16 -- Toronto, Canada, Meridian Hall
June 19 -- Fairfax, Va., at EagleBank Arena
June 20 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
June 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
June 26 -- Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena
June 28 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Infinite Energy Center
Sept. 11 -- Temecula, Calif., at Pechanga Resort & Casino
Sept. 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sept. 19 -- El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center
Sept. 20 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center