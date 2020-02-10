Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson is going on tour in 2020.

The 53-year-old singer shared plans in a press release Monday for her Black Diamond world tour.

The North American leg of the tour begins June 24 in Miami, Fla., and ends Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Wash. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, with pre-sale tickets available Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time.

The Black Diamond tour is in support of Jackson's forthcoming album of the same name, slated for release this year. Jackson will perform new songs from the album and old favorites, along with a special performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album Rhythm Nation 1814.

Jackson confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a World Tour this summer titled 'Black Diamond.' I'm so excited to share this new era with you," she wrote.

Here's the full list of North American dates for the Black Diamond tour:

June 24 - Miami, Fla., at American Airlines Arena

June 26 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

June 27 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

June 29 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

July 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

July 3 - New Orleans, La., at Essence Festival

July 5 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

July 7 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

July 9 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

July 10 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

July 12 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

July 14 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

July 17 - Mashantucket, Conn., at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 18 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

July 21 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

July 22 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

July 24 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

July 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Cincinnati Music Festival

July 27 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

July 28 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Aug. 1 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 3 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Aug. 5 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Aug. 7 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Aug. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Aug. 10 - San Diego, Calif., at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Aug. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Staples Center

Aug. 15 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Aug. 17 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Aug. 18 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center at San Jose

Aug. 20 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Aug. 22 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Aug. 23 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome