Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson is going on tour in 2020.
The 53-year-old singer shared plans in a press release Monday for her Black Diamond world tour.
The North American leg of the tour begins June 24 in Miami, Fla., and ends Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Wash. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, with pre-sale tickets available Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time.
The Black Diamond tour is in support of Jackson's forthcoming album of the same name, slated for release this year. Jackson will perform new songs from the album and old favorites, along with a special performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album Rhythm Nation 1814.
Jackson confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.
"Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a World Tour this summer titled 'Black Diamond.' I'm so excited to share this new era with you," she wrote.
Here's the full list of North American dates for the Black Diamond tour:
June 24 - Miami, Fla., at American Airlines Arena
June 26 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
June 27 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
June 29 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
July 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
July 3 - New Orleans, La., at Essence Festival
July 5 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
July 7 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
July 9 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
July 10 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
July 12 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
July 14 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
July 17 - Mashantucket, Conn., at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 18 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
July 21 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center
July 22 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
July 24 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
July 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Cincinnati Music Festival
July 27 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
July 28 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 31 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Aug. 1 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 3 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Aug. 5 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Aug. 7 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Aug. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
Aug. 10 - San Diego, Calif., at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Aug. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Staples Center
Aug. 15 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
Aug. 17 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Aug. 18 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center at San Jose
Aug. 20 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Aug. 22 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Aug. 23 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome