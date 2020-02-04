Juanes performing during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Juanes will begin touring North America starting in April. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Latin music star Juanes announced Tuesday a new 2020 North American tour in support of his latest album, Mas Futuro Que Pasado.

The musician will kick off the tour on April 14 in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre before ending on Oct. 25 in Temecula, Calif., at the Pechanga Theater.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Juanes released Mas Futuro Que Pasado in November. The 23-time Latin Grammy winner was honored as the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in November.

Here is the full list of dates for Juanes' 2020 North American tour:

April 14 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Murat Theatre

April 16 -- New York, N.Y., at Hammerstein Ballroom

April 17 -- Providence, R.I., at The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

April 18 -- Washington, D.C., at MGM National Harbor

April 21 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues

April 23 -- Montreal, Canada, at MTELUS

April 24 -- Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall

April 25 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre

April 27 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at The Fillmore

April 28 -- Omaha, Neb., at Ralston Arena

April 29 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

May 1 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 3 -- St. Petersburg, Fla., at Jannus Live

May 5 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

May 7 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens Auditorium

May 9 -- Chicago, Ill., at Rosemont Theatre

May 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

Sept. 23 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at The Criterion

Sept. 25 -- McAllen, Texas, at McAllen Performing Arts Center

Sept. 26 -- Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

Sept. 27 -- Dallas, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 29 -- San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

Oct. 1 -- Midland, Texas, at La Hacienda Event Center

Oct. 2 -- El Paso, Texas, at The Plaza Theatre

Oct. 3 -- Tucson, Ariz., at Ava Amphitheater

Oct. 5 -- Denver, Colo., at Bellco Theatre

Oct. 6 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Oct. 8 -- Spokane, Wash., at Marlin Woodson Theater

Oct. 9 -- Boise, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House

Oct. 10 -- Kennewick, Wash., at Toyota Arena

Oct. 11 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Oct. 15 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 16 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 -- Primm, Nev., at Star of the Desert Arena

Oct. 18 -- San Francisco, Calif., at SF Masonic Auditorium

Oct. 22 -- Fresno, Calif., at Saroyan Theatre

Oct. 23 -- Santa Ynez, Calif., Chumash Casino Resort

Oct. 24 -- Santa Ynez, Calif., at Chumash Casino Resort

Oct. 25 -- Temecula, Calif., at Pechanga Theater