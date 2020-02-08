Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 19. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez holds a football as she speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show press conference on January 30 in Miami. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Live Nation have signed a multi-year deal for the entertainer's future concert tours. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Live Nation announced it will produce and promote Jennifer Lopez's concert events, including her next tour, as part of a new multi-year touring partnership.

"So excited!" Lopez tweeted Friday, along with a link to a news story about the deal.

Lopez, 50, wrapped up her globe-spanning It's My Party Tour, starred in the celebrated film Hustlers and guest hosted Saturday Night Live in 2019.

The entertainer also performed at last weekend's Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami.

"Jennifer Lopez has given fans spectacular live performances for decades through sold-out tour dates and her Las Vegas residencies," Brad Wavra, senior vice president touring for Live Nation, said in a statement Friday. "The demand to see Jennifer live is only growing and Live Nation is proud to be partnering with such a worldwide phenomenon for years to come."