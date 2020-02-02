Shakira plays the guitar during her performance. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shakira, dressed in a red sequin outfit, performed a belly dance with a rope that led into her iconic song "Hips Don't Lie." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Lopez holds on to the antenna of a mock skyscraper while singing about her New York beginnings in her hit song "Jenny from the Block." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

"The message [of my performance] is gonna be, ‘Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," Shakira told "60 Minutes". Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the United States and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" Shakira said. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday and belted out some of their better-known hits.

The set included hit songs "Whenever, Wherever" and "Waka Waka" by Shakira and "Waiting for Tonight" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" by Lopez, among a slew of their other club anthems.

The Latino musicians performed on a circular stage that was elaborately lit as fireworks erupted from the top of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

During the performance, Shakira, 43, dressed in a red sequin outfit, performed a belly dance with a rope that led into her iconic song "Hips Don't Lie."

Then Lopez, 50, took to the stage in a black leather outfit while holding on to the antenna of a mock skyscraper while singing her thumping hit about her New York beginnings "Jenny from the Block."

She then ran through a medley of her classic tunes as leather-donned backup dancers performed complex routines.

At one point during the show, the pair took to the stage and performed "Let's Get Loud" together in front of children dancing.

Prior to taking the stage, Lopez published a picture of her hugging Skaira to her Instagram account.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight, Shakira!" She wrote. "Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do."

Pepsi announced that Lopez and Shakira were to perform during this year's Super Bowl halftime show in September.

In the run-up to the show, Shakira had said their selection was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country."

The pair have now been added to the list of iconic musicians who have performed during the event, including Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, and many more.