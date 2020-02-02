The San Francisco 49ers are attempting to win their sixth Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their first Super Bowl since 1970 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) were involved in a hard collision in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 5 of 9 passes for 40 yards in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-10 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs entering the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco dominated the third quarter to take control of the game after the score was tied 10-10 at halftime.

Robbie Gould gave the 49ers a 13-10 with a field goal on the first drive of the second half. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner then intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sparking a 6-play, 55-yard scoring drive. Raheem Mostert ended the drive with a one-yard run, giving the 49ers a 10-point edge.

Mahomes has completed 16 of 25 passes for 145 yards and an interception. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 17 of 20 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The 49ers have out-gained the Chiefs 292 total yards to 204 total yards.

Chiefs fans dominated the decibel level from the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, with more supporters making the trek from Kansas City than San Francisco. But the 49ers quieted the crowd by keeping Mahomes on the sideline and using long drives to take time off the clock.

The Chiefs held a 7-3 lead to end the first quarter and led 10-3 in the second frame, before Garoppolo connected with fullback Kyle Juszczyk to make the score tied at halftime.

The 49ers defense forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs' first drive. The 49ers then took 5:58 off the clock during their first possession, which resulted in a 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould.

Mahomes, who appeared a bit hesitant on the Chiefs' first drive, made throws with conviction on the Chiefs' second possession. He found star tight end Travis Kelce for several big plays on the drive. He gave the Chiefs a four-point edge with a one-yard run.

Highlights from Super Bowl LIV in Miami License Photo Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" said Shakira . "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo "The message [of my performance] is gonna be ‘Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," Shakira told 60 Minutes . Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | "Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk dives over the goal line with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Garoppolo in the second quarter as Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu defends. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after a penalty nullified a completed pass against the Chiefs in the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackles Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Mahomes (L) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) and defensive end Ronald Blair (98) in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Mahomes (C) throws to running back Damien Williams (R) in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Mahomes scores against 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Mahomes slides away from 49ers defenders in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill evades a tackle by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo License Photo San Francisco 49ers' Richie James (R) bobbles the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (L) in the first quarter . Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) and teammates show solidarity before facing the 49ers. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo The San Francisco 49ers take the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo The Kansas City Chiefs take the field. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo License Photo Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before kickoff. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Sunlight illuminates fans in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Christine Sun Kim sings "America the Beautiful." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo License Photo 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers stands on the sidelines before the start of Super Bowl LIV. Sowers is the first openly gay coach in the NFL. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reacts during warm ups. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo License Photo Mahomes says during the game he wants to make a behind-the-back pass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A Chiefs fan arrives for Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Fans buy Super Bowl LIV souvenirs outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Chiefs cheerleaders entertain football fans in the Fan Zone. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Fans crowd the Fan Zone before the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The 49ers had the ball at the start of the second quarter, but not for long. Garoppolo let a pass sail to his right while being mauled by the Chiefs' defensive line. The throw was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Mahomes launched a 28-yard pass to Sammy Watkins two plays later, putting the Chiefs in striking distance, but the 49ers defense held up in the red zone. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 31-yard field goal to increase Kansas City's advantage to 10-3 about five minutes into the second frame.

The 49ers rebounded on their second drive of the second quarter, tying the game on a Garoppolo's 15-yard pass to Juszczyk. The scoring connection ended a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

San Francisco opened the second half with a nine-play, 60-yard drive. Gould made a 42-yard field goal to end the possession, giving the 49ers a 13-10 edge.

Mahomes had a series of bad plays on the Chiefs' next drive. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa slapped the ball out of his hands for a fumble, before it was recovered by the Chiefs. Mahomes threw an interception to Warner on the next play.

Mostert capped off the 49ers' next drive with his one-yard run, giving his team a double-digit edge.

The 49ers are attempting to a win an NFL record-tying sixth Super Bowl,