Backstreet Boys arrive for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Backstreet Boys have extended their DNA World Tour to include a second trip to North America. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys have extended their DNA World Tour to include a second tip to North America.

The boy band will be kicking things off on July 10 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y., before they wrap things up on Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday through Live Nation.

The Backstreet Boys previously toured North America last summer in support of their latest album, DNA.

"We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans," member AJ McLean said in a statement.

"We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can't wait to take this show on the road again this summer," he continued.

Here is the full list of dates for the Backstreet Boys' 2020 North American tour

July 10 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 -- Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 -- Camden, N.J. at BB&T Pavilion

July 18 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

July 19 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 -- Washington, D.C., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

July 25 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 27 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

July 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 1 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug. 7 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Aug. 8 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Aug. 11 -- Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena

Aug. 12 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

Aug. 15 --San Francisco, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 -- Denver, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena

Aug. 22 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Aug. 23 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Sept. 11 -- Saratoga, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 12 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Sept. 15 -- Quebec City, Canada, at Centre Videotron

Sept. 16 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre

Sept. 18 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Spet. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 23 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Spe.t 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 26 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 -- Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 2 -- Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 4 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 6 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 7 -- San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl