Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys have extended their DNA World Tour to include a second tip to North America.
The boy band will be kicking things off on July 10 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y., before they wrap things up on Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday through Live Nation.
The Backstreet Boys previously toured North America last summer in support of their latest album, DNA.
"We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans," member AJ McLean said in a statement.
"We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can't wait to take this show on the road again this summer," he continued.
Here is the full list of dates for the Backstreet Boys' 2020 North American tour
July 10 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Jones Beach Theater
July 13 -- Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 -- Camden, N.J. at BB&T Pavilion
July 18 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
July 19 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 -- Washington, D.C., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
July 25 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 27 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
July 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 1 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug. 7 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
Aug. 8 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Aug. 11 -- Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena
Aug. 12 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
Aug. 15 --San Francisco, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 -- Denver, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 -- Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena
Aug. 22 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Aug. 23 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Sept. 11 -- Saratoga, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Sept. 15 -- Quebec City, Canada, at Centre Videotron
Sept. 16 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre
Sept. 18 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Spet. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 23 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Spe.t 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 26 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 -- Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 2 -- Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 4 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 6 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 7 -- San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl