Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday an animated lyric video for her song "The Man," which appears on her latest album Lover.

The video features an animated businesswoman appearing small next to giant, businessmen.

The woman climbs a long, metaphorical corporate ladder only to discover that more obstacles await her at the top.

She struggles to navigate through a series of stairs as giant men easily walk by. The woman then falls but she is saved by a giant woman who sets her down an easier path filled with others like her.

"I'm so sick of running as fast as I can/ Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man/ And I'm sick of them coming at me again/ 'Cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man," Swift sings on the track.

Swift recently moved from Sony/ATV Music publishing and signed with Universal Music Publishing Group. The move puts all of the pop star's future creative output under Universal.