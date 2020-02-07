Feb. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving a glimpse of its choreography for the single "Black Swan."

The K-pop group shared a dance practice video Friday that shows a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

"Black Swan" features intricate and synchronized choreography. BTS previously performed "Black Swan" on The Late Late Show starring James Corden in January.

"Black Swan" appears on BTS' forthcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. The group has yet to release a music video for the song.

BTS will release Map of the Soul: 7, a followup to Map of the Soul: Persona, on Feb. 21. The group will promote the album with a new world tour, which begins in April.

BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, shared plans this week to expand the company. The agency is working on a new boy band and hopes for the group to make its debut in 2022.