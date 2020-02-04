Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Heavy metal band Slipknot is reviving its Knotfest Roadshow tour in 2020.

The group announced in a press release Tuesday it will launch its second iteration of the tour in May, featuring special guests A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

The new tour begins May 30 in Syracuse, N.Y., and ends June 25 in The Woodlands, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Slipknot first launched its Knotfest Roadshow tour in 2019 and performed in 30 cities in North America. This year's tour will consist of 16 shows.

"We set a precedent last year -- Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they're exciting as hell. I can't wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans," Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said.

Underoath keyboardist Chris Dudley said the band jumped at the chance to tour with Slipknot.

"When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of insanity, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This is absolutely going to be one for the books... and we're ready," he said.

Slipknot released its sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, in August. The album includes the singles "Unsainted" and "Solway Firth."

Here's the full list of dates for the Knotfest Roadshow tour:

May 30 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 31 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

June 2 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

June 4 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron

June 5 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

June 6 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

June 8 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 10 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

June 12 - Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum

June 14 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

June 15 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

June 18 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 - Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 22 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 23 - Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 25 - The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion