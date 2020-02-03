Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses announced on Monday the North American concert dates for their upcoming Larger-Than-Life global stadium tour.
The band will be kicking things off in North America on July 4 during Summerfest at the AmFam Amp in Milwaukee.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 12 pm local time through Live Nation.
Guns N' Roses will be coming off their Not In This Lifetime Tour which brought back together members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.
The group will be playing a number of their hit songs including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet child o' Mine," and "November Rain."
Here is the full list of North American dates for Guns N' Roses' Larger-Than-Life tour
July 4 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Summerfest at AmFam Amp
July 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizen Bank Park
July 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica Park
July 13 -- Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre
July 16 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
July 18 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
July 21 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park
July 24 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Field
July 26 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
July 29 -- Commerce City, Colo., at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Aug. 2 -- Seattle, Wash., at T-Mobile Park
Aug. 5 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Oracle Park
Aug. 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Aug. 12 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Boby Dodd Stadium
Aug. 15 -- Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 -- Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 23 -- Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome
Aug. 26 -- Missoula, Mont., at Grizzly Stadium