Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses announced on Monday the North American concert dates for their upcoming Larger-Than-Life global stadium tour.

The band will be kicking things off in North America on July 4 during Summerfest at the AmFam Amp in Milwaukee.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 12 pm local time through Live Nation.

Guns N' Roses will be coming off their Not In This Lifetime Tour which brought back together members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The group will be playing a number of their hit songs including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet child o' Mine," and "November Rain."

Here is the full list of North American dates for Guns N' Roses' Larger-Than-Life tour

July 4 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Summerfest at AmFam Amp

July 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizen Bank Park

July 11 -- Detroit, Mich., at Comerica Park

July 13 -- Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Centre

July 16 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

July 18 -- East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

July 21 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

July 24 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Field

July 26 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

July 29 -- Commerce City, Colo., at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 2 -- Seattle, Wash., at T-Mobile Park

Aug. 5 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Oracle Park

Aug. 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Aug. 12 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Boby Dodd Stadium

Aug. 15 -- Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 -- Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

Aug. 21 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 23 -- Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome

Aug. 26 -- Missoula, Mont., at Grizzly Stadium