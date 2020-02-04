Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Lizzo will perform at 2020 RodeoHouston.

Event organizers announced Tuesday that Lizzo, 31, will take the stage March 13 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Lizzo's performance will take place on Black Heritage Day at the rodeo, and will be her first time performing at the annual event. Tickets for her show go on sale Thursday.

"With her chart-topping hits, award nominations, industry recognition and fan adulation, it's easy to see why 2019 was the year of Lizzo," organizers said.

RodeoHouston confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"The word is out! @lizzo is coming to #RODEOHOUSTON 2020! Mark your calendars, y'all! March 13 will be here soon!" the post reads.

RodeoHouston runs from March 3-22. Willie Nelson, Becky G, Maren Morris, Chris Young and NCT 127 are among the other acts slated to perform. NCT 127 will become the first K-pop group to perform at the rodeo.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RodeoHouston stage," rodeo president Joel Cowley previously said.

Lizzo released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in April. She won three awards, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, at the Grammys last month.