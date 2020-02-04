Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Incubus announced Tuesday a new North American tour that will feature special guests 311 and Badflower.
The band will kick off the tour on July 15 in Auburn, Wash., at the White River Amphitheatre before ending things on Sept. 5 in Noblesville, Ind., at the Ruoff Music Center.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
Incubus is set to release a new EP titled Trust Fall (Side B) in April. The project will include the newly released single "Our Love" alongside "Into The Summer."
Here is the full list of dates for Incubus' 2020 North American tour
July 15 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
July 17 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
July 18 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 19 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 22 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
July 24 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
July 25 -- Denver, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 26 -- Bonner Springs, Kan., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
July 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
July 29 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 30 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 1 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 2 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 7 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 8 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 11 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 12 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 14 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 15 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 16 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 18 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 19 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 21 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 22 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 23 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 26 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 28 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 1 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Sept. 4 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 5 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center