Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls have announced a new North American summer tour that will feature special guests Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.
The band will be kicking things off on July 23 at the Idaho Center Amphitheater in Boise, Idaho.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time except for the Aug. 13 concert in Vienna, Va., which go on sale on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
Goo Goo Dolls released in September their latest album Miracle Pill which contained the singles "Miracle Pill" and "Fearless."
The group also released on Tuesday a live concert video for "Autumn Leaves" that was filmed at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Here is the full list of dates for Goo Goo Dolls' 2020 North American summer tour
July 23 -- Boise, Idaho at Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 26 -- Portland, Ore., at Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
July 28 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
July 29 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 1 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug. 3 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
Aug. 5 -- Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music Center
Aug. 6 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at The Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 7 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 9 -- Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 12 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 13 -- Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
Aug. 15 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 16 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
Aug. 18 -- Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 19 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 22 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at TD Pavilion at the Mann
Aug. 23 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 25 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 26 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 30 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 -- Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre
Sept. 2 -- Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 5 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Greek Theatre