Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Disney has released a music video from its upcoming TV movie Zombies 2.

The 3-minute clip for "We Got This" features teen cheerleaders and zombies dancing and singing about working together. It has gotten more than 1 million views since it was posted on YouTube on Friday.

Starring Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, the horror-themed comedy is slated to premiere on Disney Channel on Feb. 14.

The sequel to 2018's Zombies picks up a few months after the original in the town of Seabrook "where the newly united communities of humans and zombies are reveling in their new-found peace," a press release said.