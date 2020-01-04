Singer Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster attend the 20th annual Race To Erase MS gala in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart have been ordered to appear in court to answer charges they assaulted a Florida security guard on New Year's Eve. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- British rocker Rod Stewart and his 39-year-old son Sean Stewart are due in a Florida court on Feb. 5 to answer battery charges.

The men were accused of assaulting a New Year's Eve event security guard at The Breakers resort, People.com reported.

Rod Stewart, 74, and his son allegedly shoved and punched the guard after he refused to allow the younger members of Stewart's group into a private children's event.

Police have assessed video footage of the incident and identified the Stewarts as "the primary aggressors," Sky News reported.

The singer reportedly apologized for his behavior.

Neither he nor his representatives have publicly commented on the dust-up.