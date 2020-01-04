Sienna Miller arrives on the red carpet at "The Loudest Voice" New York premiere on June 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Annette Bening attends the premiere of "The Report" on October 5 in London. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Ewan McGregor will be a presenter at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Hollywood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor, Annette Bening and Sienna Miller have been added to the list of presenters for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards gala in Hollywood.

The prizes honor excellence in film and television. Winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is to host the event, which will air on NBC.

Previously announced awards presenters include Margot Robbie, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson and Glenn Close.