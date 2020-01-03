Ateez shares 'Answer' performance preview

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is giving fans a glimpse of its "Answer" performance.

The K-pop group released a teaser for the song Friday titled "'Answer' performance preview."

The video shows the members of Ateez perform a dance routine under a large piece of suspended fabric. The set later lights up, unveiling the full stage.

"Answer" appears on Ateez's forthcoming EP, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer. Ateez will release the EP and the full "Answer" music video Monday.

Ateez shared a tracklist for Action to Answer last week. In addition to "Answer," the EP will include the songs "Horizon," "Star 1117," "Precious" and "Outro: Long Journey."

Ateez released a trailer for "Outro: Long Journey" Wednesday on New Year's Day.

Ateez consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, and debuted as a group in 2018. The group is known for the singles "Pirate King," "Treasure," "Illusion," "Wave" and "Wonderland."