Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Momoland is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video Monday for their new single "Thumbs Up."

The video shows the members of Momoland play glamorous delivery people. The group wears yellow-and-red outfits reminiscent of DHL mail service and also sports matching black sequin dresses.

"Thumbs Up" is the title track from Momoland's single album of the same name, also released Monday. Momoland promoted the single Monday at a showcase in Seoul.

"Thumbs Up" is Momoland's first new release since its debut studio album, Chiri Chiri, in September. The album includes the single "Pinky Love."

Momoland was formed in 2016 and consists of Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, Daisy, JooE, Ahin and Nancy. The group is known for the singles "Bboom Bboom," "Baam" and "I'm So Hot."