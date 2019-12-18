Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored at Pre-Grammy gala

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been named the 2020 Salute to Industry Icons honoree by The Recording Academy.

The rap mogul will be honored with the Industry Icons Award at the Pre-Grammy gala on Jan. 25, the night before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Combs, a three-time Grammy winner and head of Bad Boy Records, will be honored by Clive Davis.

The 50-year-old, who started as an intern at Uptown Records, is credited with helping to foster the careers of Mariah Carey, Method Man, Boyz II Men, Lil Kim and more and helped launch late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G.

Combs has also enjoyed a successful solo career and started digital cable network Revolt.

"For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture," president and CEO of the Recording Academy Deborah Dugan said in a statement.

"By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminded of music's unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world," she continued.

Combs joins previous honorees such as Davis, Jay-Z, Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Richard Branson, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Dough Morris, Mo Ostin and Antonio 'L.A.' Reid.