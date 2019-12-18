Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote music for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda says he wrote music for the new movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The 39-year-old composer, actor and playwright said in a tweet Tuesday that he worked with The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams on music for the film.

Miranda shared a photo with Abrams taken on the Rise of Skywalker set in November. Abrams also directed the first movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"NOW IT CAN BE TOLD?? @jjabrams & I wrote a lil music for a planet in #TheRiseOfSkywalker," Miranda captioned the post. "It's got a nice beat & you can dance to it. Can't wait to see it this weekend!"

Miranda and Abrams previously wrote two songs for The Force Awakens, "Jabba Flow" and "Dobra Doompa." Miranda told Vulture in 2015 that he had jokingly offered to write something when Abrams attended his musical Hamilton.

"I was joking. He said he loved Hamilton and its music. And I said, 'Well, if you need a cantina scene, some cantina music, let me know.' And he took me up on it," Miranda shared.

"We wrote the song together," he said of "Jabba Flow." "It was a joyous collaboration. He's a really wonderful musician, on top of the polymath we already know he is."

Miranda was spotted in a costume on the Rise of Skywalker set in November, leading to speculation he will have a cameo in the film.

"I went to visit the set on a day off from Wales and JJ threw me in a costume... one of the best days of my life to watch the magic happen but I'm pretty sure I'm not in it," Miranda subsequently tweeted.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters Friday. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran and Oscar Isaac. Ridley, Boyega, Tran and Isaac played Family Feud on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.