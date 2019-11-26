Taylor Swift releases AMA remix of 'Lover'

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Tuesday a new remix of "Lover" based on how the song was performed on Sunday at the American Music Awards.

"Lover (First Dance Remix)" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Soundcloud and Deezer. The track was also uploaded to Swift's YouTube page.

Swift made the announcement on Twitter by posting a selfie of herself wearing the same sparkling green dress she wore to the awards ceremony.

So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix - based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance! https://t.co/EnaBoNK2OT pic.twitter.com/9avGusDmy0— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 26, 2019

The remix has a different opening and features piano.

The singer recently released a remix of "Lover" that featured Shawn Mendes adding new vocals. "Lover" is the title track from Swift's newest album, which was released in August.

Swift won big at the AMAs, winning Artist of the Year after she was honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.

The singer unleashed a career-spanning concert onstage and performed "The Man," "Love Story," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off," which also featured Camila Cabello and Halsey.