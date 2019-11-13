Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Wednesday a remix of "Lover" featuring Sam Mendes along with a lyric video.

"Lover" is the title track from Swift's newest album, which was released in August. The remix is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Soundcloud and Pandora.

"We could light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen baby/ Pictures of when we were young/ Would hang on the wall/ We would sit on the stoop/ I'll sing love songs to you when we're eighty/ See I finally got you now, honey/ I won't let you fall," Mendes sings on the track.

Swift announced the remix on Instagram where she described working with Mendes.

"He has taken 'Lover' and he's rewritten parts of it which I think is so important because I love him as a writer. And I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover and I think his take on it is so beautiful," the singer said in a video.

Swift is set to perform and receive the Artist of the Decade award at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. She is nominated for multiple awards at the event including Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for "You Need to Calm Down."