The Doobie Brothers announce 50th anniversary tour

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Doobie Brothers announced a 50th anniversary tour that will begin in June 2020.
The tour will feature for the first time in nearly 25 years the lineup of Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.
The band will perform a wide range of their hit songs, including "Takin' It To The Streets," "Listen To The Music," "Long Train Running," "Black Water," "What A Fool Believes," "China Grove," "Minute By Minute," "It Keeps You Runnin,'" "Jesus Is Just Alright With Me" and more.
"We're truly excited about our 50th anniversary tour as it's a celebration of the band's entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music," Johnston said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
The Doobie Brothers were nominated in October for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020. More than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists and music industry professionals will vote on which nominees will be inducted. A fan vote will also be tallied.
Here's the full list of dates for The Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary tour
June 9 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 10 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 14 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 17 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
June 19 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
June 20 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 23 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 24 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
June 26 -- Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center
June 27 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
June 29 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
June 30 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 2 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
July 3 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 19 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 22 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 26 -- Saratoga Spring, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 30 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 2 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 4 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 8 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre -- Chicago
Aug. 14 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre -- St. Louis
Aug. 30 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Sept. 2 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
Oct. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 9 -- Irving, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 10 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion