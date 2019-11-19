The Doobie Brothers announce 50th anniversary tour

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Doobie Brothers announced a 50th anniversary tour that will begin in June 2020.

The tour will feature for the first time in nearly 25 years the lineup of Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

The band will perform a wide range of their hit songs, including "Takin' It To The Streets," "Listen To The Music," "Long Train Running," "Black Water," "What A Fool Believes," "China Grove," "Minute By Minute," "It Keeps You Runnin,'" "Jesus Is Just Alright With Me" and more.

"We're truly excited about our 50th anniversary tour as it's a celebration of the band's entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music," Johnston said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

The Doobie Brothers were nominated in October for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020. More than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists and music industry professionals will vote on which nominees will be inducted. A fan vote will also be tallied.

Here's the full list of dates for The Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary tour

June 9 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 10 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 14 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 17 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

June 19 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

June 20 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 23 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 24 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

June 26 -- Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center

June 27 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

June 29 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 30 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 2 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 3 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 19 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 22 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 26 -- Saratoga Spring, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 30 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 2 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 4 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 8 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre -- Chicago

Aug. 14 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre -- St. Louis

Aug. 30 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Sept. 2 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

Oct. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 9 -- Irving, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 10 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion