Elton John adds 24 North American dates to farewell tour

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Elton John added on Wednesday 24 concert dates to the 2020 North American leg of his farewell tour.
The new dates start on March 28 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and wrap up on July 8 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
John previously announced in September seven more New York and New Jersey shows for 2020 that will begin in April.
The legendary singer announced in January 2018 that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be his last.
"My priorities now are my children, my husband and my family," he said at the time. "I love them so much I don't want to miss them and I don't want them to miss me."
Here's the full list of dates added to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour:
March 28 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
March 29 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
April 2 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
April 3 -- Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
April 20 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center
April 25 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
May 22 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena
May 23 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum
May 26 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
May 28 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
May 30 -- Miami, Fla., at American Airlines Arena
June 6 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 13 -- Fargo, N.D. at Fargodome
June 15 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
June 16 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
June 19 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center
June 20 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center
June 24 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
June 30 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
July 1 -- Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
July 3 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena
July 7 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
July 8 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center