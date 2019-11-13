Elton John adds 24 North American dates to farewell tour

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Elton John added on Wednesday 24 concert dates to the 2020 North American leg of his farewell tour.

The new dates start on March 28 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and wrap up on July 8 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

John previously announced in September seven more New York and New Jersey shows for 2020 that will begin in April.

The legendary singer announced in January 2018 that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be his last.

"My priorities now are my children, my husband and my family," he said at the time. "I love them so much I don't want to miss them and I don't want them to miss me."

Here's the full list of dates added to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour:

March 28 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

March 29 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

April 2 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

April 3 -- Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

April 20 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center

April 25 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

May 22 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

May 23 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum

May 26 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

May 28 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

May 30 -- Miami, Fla., at American Airlines Arena

June 6 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

June 9 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 13 -- Fargo, N.D. at Fargodome

June 15 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

June 16 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

June 19 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

June 20 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

June 24 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

June 30 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

July 1 -- Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 3 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

July 7 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

July 8 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center