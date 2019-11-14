Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rock band Kiss is cancelling its Australian tour due to frontman Paul Stanley's illness.

Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live announced Wednesday on Facebook that Kiss will no longer perform the Australia and New Zealand leg of its End of the Road farewell tour.

Stanley, 67, recently came down with a "bad case" of influenza and is now fighting a throat infection. The singer requires complete vocal rest and medication for a minimum of two weeks.

"Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End of the Road tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep," Stanley said in a statement.

"We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctors orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS."

Kiss previously rescheduled the opening date in Perth, Australia, to Saturday in the hope Stanley would recover. The opening date and the rest of the leg are now canceled.

One World Entertainment and TEG Live wished Stanley well.

"We are devastated with the cancellation of the Australian tour," the companies said. "We've been in constant contact with the band in the past few days hoping for a positive outcome. We know how much fans were looking forward to the tour. We send our best wishes to Paul for a speedy recovery."

Kiss is expected to resume the tour Dec. 8 in Sendai, Japan. Stanley had shared a photo Oct. 26 on Instagram of himself in rehearsal for the Australia and Japan legs of the tour.

"Rehearsal Today For KISS Kruise IX and Australia/Japan," he wrote.

The End of the Road tour marks Kiss' final concert tour as a band. The band kicked off the tour Jan. 31 in Vancouver, Canada, and will bring the venture to a close Oct. 3, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.