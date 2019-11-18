Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Elton John announced on Monday plans to release remastered audio from his famed 1979 concert from Moscow, Russia.

The concert, titled Elton John & Ray Cooper: Live From Moscow, will be made available on two CDs or two LPs for $19.98 on Jan. 24.

It will also be made available on music streaming services. The project is being released in celebration of the concert's 40th anniversary.

Songs available on the set include some of John's most well-known tracks such as "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going To Be A Long, Long Time)," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Candle In The Wind," "Bennie And The Jets," "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)" and "Crocodile Rock."

John recently added 24 concert dates to the 2020 North American leg of his farewell tour.

The new dates start on March 28 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and wrap up July 8 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.