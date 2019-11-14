Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Celine Dion says performing on her new tour is an "addicting" experience.

The 51-year-old Canadian singer discussed her Courage world tour and her new involvement in the creative process during Thursday's episode of CBS This Morning.

Dion kicked off Courage, her first tour in 10 years, in September. She told host Gayle King that the shows have given her a new energy and excitement onstage.

"The adrenaline is like a drug. So that's why I keep doing it," she said. "It's addicting."

Dion said it's been great to connect with fans, whom King noted are "younger, older, male, female, black, white."

"I'm so proud. I look at those kids and they're, like, 17 years old. And then I turn around, and those people are 60 years old. And then I'm like, 'Wow.' What's happening in my career?'" Dion said. "That is the greatest gift."

"They look at me, like I said, beyond the songs," she added. "'Celine, are you okay? We got you, girl. We're here. we love you so much.'"

Courage takes its name from Dion's new album, scheduled for release Friday, and her single of the same name. Dion said she's found a new interest in production since her husband and manager René Angélil died in January 2016.

"I've been so much involved, not only in my album but into the production of this show," she said. "I say what I like, I have ideas. They can be tacky, wrong. I'm not asking to be right. I'm just asking to be heard."

Dion released a music video for "Courage" on Wednesday. Courage also includes the single "Imperfections," which Dion released a music video for in September. She said on Today in September that Courage represents losing Angelil.

Dion will next perform Monday in Montreal, Canada.