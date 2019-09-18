Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Celine Dion has announced a new album, titled Courage, which will tackle the loss of her husband, Rene Angelil, and how she finds the strength to keep going.

"Courage was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager, my kids losing their father, and to find the strength to keep going because I wanted to," she told Today on Wednesday.

Angelil, who also served as Dion's manager, died of throat cancer in January 2016 at the age of 73. The couple, who had been married since 1994, share three children, 18-year-old Rene-Charles and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

Courage, set for release on Nov. 15, will be Dion's first English-language album in six years. The singer released three new songs from the project on Wednesday, including "Laying Down," "Imperfections" and the title track.

The new songs are available on YouTube along with streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

"Courage don't you dare fail me now/ I need you to keep away the doubts/ I'm staring in the face of something new/ You're all I've got to hold on to," Dion sings on "Courage."