Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga's mom says she saw the singer's mental health take a "turn" for the worse in her childhood.

Cynthia Germanotta recalled in an interview with CBS This Morning published Wednesday how Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, started struggling with anxiety and depression in middle school.

"Stefani was very unique. And that wasn't always appreciated by her peers. And as a result, she went through a lot of difficult times. Humiliated, taunted, isolated," Germanotta said.

"When you're a young woman, this really severely impacts you. And it was in middle school when I saw that turn happen," she added. "She went from a very happy and aspirational young girl to somebody that started to question her self-worth, to have doubts about herself."

Germanotta said she initially didn't know how to effectively help Lady Gaga with her mental health issues.

"When I was growing up, times were different. The way that we would deal with things is what I learned. That's what I resorted to," she said. "I relied on the generational grit of just sucking it up and getting on with it."

Together, Germanotta and Lady Gaga have since created the Born This Way Foundation, launched in 2012. The organization seeks to support young people's mental and emotional wellbeing.

Lady Gaga has been open about her struggle with anxiety, depression and PTSD. The New York Academy of Medicine honored the singer and the Born This Way Foundation with the Bold and Brave award at its Access Health gala Monday.

"Thank you @NYAMNYC for honoring @BTWFoundation with your Bold and Brave award for our work in supporting the mental and emotional wellness of young people," Lady Gaga tweeted.