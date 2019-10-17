Super Junior releases 'Super Clap' music video

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group shared an energetic video Thursday for the new single "Super Clap."

The "Super Clap" video shows the members of Super Junior taking over an office, playing tennis and dancing on an airport runway.

"Super Clap" appears on Super Junior's new album, Time_Slip, released Tuesday. The album also includes the singles "Show," "Somebody New," "The Crown" and "I Think I."

Super Junior had delayed Time_Slip's release from Monday to Tuesday following news of singer Sulli's death. Sulli was found dead Monday of an apparent suicide at age 25.

Time_Slip is Super Junior's first new release since the EP One More Time in October 2018.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun, and debuted as a group in 2005. The group is known for the singles "Sorry, Sorry," "Mr. Simple" and "Lo Siento" featuring Leslie Grace and Play-N-Skillz.