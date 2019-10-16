Monsta X releases 'Someone's Someone' music video

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group shared a video Wednesday for its new English-language single, "Someone's Someone."

The video features a dreamy pastel-colored palette. Monsta X members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M are shown at a pier at sunset and at a dark bar.

"We all wanna be someone's / Wanna be someone's someone / With somebody we can't live without," the group sings.

"Someone's Someone" marks Monsta X's first release since the English-language song "Love U" in September. The song does not appear on the group's forthcoming EP, Follow: Find You.

Monsta X will release Follow: Find You on Oct. 28. The mini album includes the single "Find You," which the group teased a music video for last week.

Monsta X debuted as a group in 2015. The group is known for the singles "Trespass," "Rush," "Beautiful" and "Alligator."