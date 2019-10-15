Oct. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band VAV is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Tuesday of its video for the single "Poison."

The clip shows VAV members St. Van, Baron, Ace, Ayno, Jacob, Lou and Ziu on sets resembling a chemistry lab and jungle.

"Poison" appears on VAV's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the EP and the full music video Oct. 21.

VAV had delayed the release of the "Poison" teaser following news of singer Sulli's death. Many K-pop stars canceled their activities after Sulli was found dead Monday at age 25.

"Release of VAV <POISON> MV Teaser 1 will postpone, due to the heartbreaking news happened today," the group's agency, Ateam Entertainment, tweeted. "We express our most sincere condolences to her."

VAV, or Very Awesome Voice, is known for the singles "Under the Moonlight," "Brotherhood," "Spotlight' and "Thrilla Killa." The group released the EP Thrilla Killa in March.