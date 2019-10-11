Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new album

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon is teasing her new album.

The 30-year-old K-pop star shared a video teaser Friday for the forthcoming album, titled Purpose.

The video shows a glimpse of Taeyeon holding a pair of dried roses under red lighting. The singer will release Purpose on Oct. 22.

Taeyeon previously released a teaser photo featuring a close-up of her lips and shoulder under the same red-hued light.

Purpose is Taeyeon's first full-length album since her debut studio album, My Voice, released in 2017. She last released the Japanese EP Voice in June, which included a single of the same name.

Taeyeon came to fame with the girl group Girls' Generation and released her debut solo EP, I, in 2015. She is known for the singles "I" featuring Verbal Jint, "Rain," "11:11," "Fine" and "Four Seasons."